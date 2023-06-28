Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance

The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the...
The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the search for a woman missing for more than a week has ended.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the search for a woman missing for more than a week has ended.

Wendy Kay Grant, 57, last seen on June 19, was found by law enforcement Wednesday because of an anonymous tip.

Grant was found to be safe and unharmed. She is no longer considered missing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
Cooling shelters will be open across central and south Alabama as temperatures reach dangerous...
Cooling shelters open as Alabama temperatures rise to dangerous levels
First Alert Weather Days are common on this 7 day forecast due to heat and humidity!
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff