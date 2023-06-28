Woman sought in Alex City found a week after disappearance

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have confirmed the search for a woman missing for more than a week has ended.

Wendy Kay Grant, 57, last seen on June 19, was found by law enforcement Wednesday because of an anonymous tip.

Grant was found to be safe and unharmed. She is no longer considered missing.

