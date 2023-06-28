Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Investigators are searching for Wendy Kay Grant, 57, who was last seen on June 19. She is...
Alex City police search for woman missing since June 19
Dangerous heat for the Thursday through Sunday period.
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

He was sentenced to two life terms in the deaths and an additional 123 to 380 years on 19...
Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms
In a statement, YWCA spokespersons said parents were immediately informed after emergency...
10-year-old shot at youth community center in critical condition, official says
'Miracle' twins born at 22 weeks finally head home from hospital
Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of...
Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’