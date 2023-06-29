ADPH urges precaution in high outdoor temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend will be met with brutal outdoor temperatures and triple-digit heat indexes.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is advising people to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness by staying in cool areas as much as possible.

“When these temperatures spike, we see heat-related illnesses spike across the country,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield said it’s important that people listen to their bodies while outside and look for those early signs of heat exhaustion.

Keep water and electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

Long periods of exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat illnesses.

Young children, elderly people, and adults with chronic medical conditions are more susceptible to heat illness.

If you suspect that you or someone with you is experiencing heat-related illnesses (headache, nausea, vomiting, fainting, fatigue, and increased heart rate) call 911 immediately.

Ambulance services are expecting high call volumes from Thursday to Sunday, which will increase service times.

“We only have a limited number of resources,” said Haynes Ambulance CEO Kirk Barrett. “It’s important to understand what to do in a heat-related emergency.”

Barrett said decreasing the core body temperature is critical, so one will have to take the person out of the heat, give them cold water, and provide cold towels or compresses.

“The higher the body temperature, obviously the worse and it could even lead to seizures,” Barrett said. “The quicker we get that cooled off the better outcome the patient is going to have.”

During the period of extreme temperatures, make sure to check on elderly or disabled people that live alone as well as people working in the heat to make sure they aren’t showing signs of exhaustion or illness.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.