Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama leaders react to the overturning of affirmative action policy

A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama governor's race.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. This means race can no longer play a role in the admissions process, thus forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell was the first to comment on this major ruling.

Admission policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina schools were challenged by a group called Students for Fair Admissions.

Alabama native Rotimi Kukoyi is a sophomore at UNC.

“I think the UNC is unique,” said Kukoyi. “The Black community itself has created a space and culture that’s just so vibrant and thriving, and I saw that, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Before choosing UNC, Kukoyi was accepted to multiple Ivy League Schools. He started posting TikToks about the college application process to help other prospects.

“I was able to do a lot for free. But the fact is, for most students, that’s not the case, especially the students at these highly selective and competitive schools, especially at these Ivy League schools,” he said.

With affirmative action overturned, he says his posts are needed even more.

“These are colleges that offer merit scholarships. This is how you should write your activity description,” said Kukoyi.

State leaders had various reactions to how the court’scourt ruling will impact Ivy Leagues.

In May 2022, Attorney General Marshall joined a coalition of 19 states supporting the challengers’ cases before the Supreme Court.

“Students that are going to be hurt most by these affirmative action rulings,” said Kukoyi. “Those students are the students that are not accessing these wealth-tied opportunities and guidance.”

Alabama’s House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, says he believes race shouldn’t be the main factor but should be a factor in admission.

“We want diversity and inclusion of all people to be able to have a shot and opportunity. But my social, economic status should not necessarily warrant me getting whether I get accepted or not,” he said.

And Kukoyi is bracing himself for the impact of the ruling as he continues his educational career.

“I just keep having this vision in my head of a black convocation. But the rows of empty seats, high-quality, and that’s awful,” he said.

Due to this ruling University of North Carolina and other schools have to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

The Alabama Higher Education Partnership also reacted to the decision.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.
Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart
Adrian Cline said he has reached out to multiple resources for help
Tenant calls living conditions uninhabitable at Montgomery apartment complex
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
High heat and humidity continue through the weekend, but some scattered showers and storms...
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
Stolen vehicle at center of high speed chase, crash on I-65 near Montgomery
Multiple injuries on I-65 after high speed chase ends north of Montgomery
High heat and humidity continue through the weekend, but some scattered showers and storms...
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used