Alabama leaders react to the overturning of affirmative action policy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. This means race can no longer play a role in the admissions process, thus forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell was the first to comment on this major ruling.

“For centuries, African Americans were systematically denied the opportunity to pursue a higher education and gain financial independence, leaving a painful legacy of discrimination that persists to this day. It was during my parents’ lifetime that institutions like the University of Alabama finally allowed black students to enroll alongside their peers.” “For the past four decades, the Supreme Court has recognized the important role of affirmative action in breaking down educational barriers for black students. After all, our entire nation benefits when talented students of diverse backgrounds get a fair shot at success. But with today’s extreme reversal, the court has chosen to ignore our history and roll back our hard-fought progress.” “This is another solemn reminder that progress is elusive, and every generation must fight to preserve the progress of the past and advance it.”

Admission policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina schools were challenged by a group called Students for Fair Admissions.

Alabama native Rotimi Kukoyi is a sophomore at UNC.

“I think the UNC is unique,” said Kukoyi. “The Black community itself has created a space and culture that’s just so vibrant and thriving, and I saw that, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Before choosing UNC, Kukoyi was accepted to multiple Ivy League Schools. He started posting TikToks about the college application process to help other prospects.

“I was able to do a lot for free. But the fact is, for most students, that’s not the case, especially the students at these highly selective and competitive schools, especially at these Ivy League schools,” he said.

With affirmative action overturned, he says his posts are needed even more.

“These are colleges that offer merit scholarships. This is how you should write your activity description,” said Kukoyi.

State leaders had various reactions to how the court’scourt ruling will impact Ivy Leagues.

In May 2022, Attorney General Marshall joined a coalition of 19 states supporting the challengers’ cases before the Supreme Court.

“This landmark decision makes clear ‘the core purpose of the Equal Protection Clause: doing away with all governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.’ Ivy League appeals to diversity do not justify discriminating against prospective students based on the color of their skin.”

“Students that are going to be hurt most by these affirmative action rulings,” said Kukoyi. “Those students are the students that are not accessing these wealth-tied opportunities and guidance.”

Alabama’s House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, says he believes race shouldn’t be the main factor but should be a factor in admission.

“We want diversity and inclusion of all people to be able to have a shot and opportunity. But my social, economic status should not necessarily warrant me getting whether I get accepted or not,” he said.

And Kukoyi is bracing himself for the impact of the ruling as he continues his educational career.

“I just keep having this vision in my head of a black convocation. But the rows of empty seats, high-quality, and that’s awful,” he said.

Due to this ruling University of North Carolina and other schools have to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

The Alabama Higher Education Partnership also reacted to the decision.

“Alabama’s 14 public universities provide high quality opportunities for every student across the State. Therefore, the Higher Education Partnership continues to encourage every young person to consider pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree. By achieving a four-year degree, a graduate will receive a significant return on investment in both quality of life and income. Based on these facts, the universities encourage every young person to seek a degree. Universities have been and will remain committed to helping every Alabama student reach that goal. Across the State, Alabama’s universities will continue to provide pathways for any student to reach their educational goals, from pre-k to Ph.D.”

