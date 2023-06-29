Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to shots fired Wednesday at a Montgomery Walmart.

On Thursday, MPD confirmed Jaime Jones, 20, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building in the 6400 block of Atlanta Highway, where a WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police units at the Walmart.

Jones was identified as a suspect, taken into custody, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police said that an employee of the business had been taken into custody following an altercation inside the service area where shots were fired during the altercation.

According to police, units responded to the business around 2:55 p.m. to a call of a disturbance and shooting in the area. There were no injuries, but there was property damage as a result of the gunfire.

In a statement to WSFA 12 News, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed, “We are working with law enforcement as they investigate. The associate reportedly involved in the incident has been terminated.”

An investigation is ongoing. A motive has not been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.