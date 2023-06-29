Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wednesday evening crash has claimed the life of a Brundidge man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Charles Ralph Spears III, 41, was fatally injured when the 1986 Honda CMX 450 motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandy Lynne Quattlebaum, 30, of Troy.

Spears was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

