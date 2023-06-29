Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ezekiel Elliott leads Bullock County youth footbal camp

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL divisional round...
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - An NFL player not from the state of Alabama was in Union Springs on Thursday for a youth football camp.

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott was the special invited guest at the Hornets Nation 2023 Football Camp at Bullock County High School.

“It’s great been it’s been great picking my brain about the sport and asking me a lot of questions, and just the biggest thing is just being out here and interacting with them and just kinda giving them some hope,” Elliott said.

Joseph Johnson is a native of Union Springs. He currently lives in Texas but is the CEO of Ultimate Protection Security Services LLC. Elliott has been a client of Johnson’s for four years.

“So I met Joseph a couple years ago. He’s from union springs, and he was telling me about how it’s a small community, so you don’t have a lot of people coming out here,” Elliott said.

“Home is home, so I’m in a position to come home and give back, and you know, been blessed to meet some amazing people to come back and share my experience,” Johnson said.

“We talked about this camp last year, and when I asked him about it, he didn’t hesitate. He said hey, next summer, we will make it happen.”

Thursday, the Hornets staff and Joseph made it happen. Over 100 kids from Union Springs got to meet and work with Elliott.

“This is the only camp that Ezekiel hosted in 2023, so it was a blessing for him to choose the kids in our community,” Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark said.

“It means everything to give back to our youth. The youth is our future, and they’re going to be the leaders in the next thirty, and so we got to pour all we can into them,” Elliott said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.
Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart
Adrian Cline said he has reached out to multiple resources for help
Tenant calls living conditions uninhabitable at Montgomery apartment complex
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
High heat and humidity continue through the weekend, but some scattered showers and storms...
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the...
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Riverwalk Stadium
Biscuits Top Blue Wahoos, 7-2