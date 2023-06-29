Advertise
High speed chase ends in I-65 crash near Northern Boulevard

Heavy law enforcement presence on Interstate 65 near the Northern Boulevard after a high speed chase.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters should expect heavy delays on Interstate 65 in both north and southbound directions near the Northern Boulevard after a high speed police chase ended shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Views from traffic cameras of the Alabama Department of Transportation showed numerous law enforcement vehicles chasing a suspect. The suspect’s vehicle crashed and overturned just north of Exit 173 to the Boulevard.

No other details about the law enforcement situation were immediately available, nor was it clear if all possible suspects were in custody.

Traffic delays are expected for an undetermined amount of time.

Heavy law enforcement presence on Interstate 65 near the Northern Boulevard after a high speed chase.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)
Heavy law enforcement presence on Interstate 65 near the Northern Boulevard after a high speed chase.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)





