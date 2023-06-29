Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.
Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart
Adrian Cline said he has reached out to multiple resources for help
Tenant calls living conditions uninhabitable at Montgomery apartment complex
Cooling shelters will be open across central and south Alabama as temperatures reach dangerous...
Cooling shelters open as Alabama temperatures rise to dangerous levels
Overcoming Poverty
Overcoming Poverty: Life expectancy down in Alabama
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle

Latest News

FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
The Autauga County School Board will announce the system’s next superintendent during a meeting...
Autauga County School Board to name new superintendent Thursday
The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new little one! Meela, a pygmy hippopotamus, was born in May....
Montgomery Zoo welcomes new Pygmy Hippopotamus
Intense heat is with us through the Fourth of July.
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days