Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their home through a pet door. (Source: KATC, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Christina Mondragon, KATC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La (KATC) - A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite a Cajun welcome when they awoke to an alligator inside their home.

“It was quite an experience. We’re getting the full Cajun experience,” Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog who sensed something was wrong.

“Our dog Panda growled and woke my wife. She tapped me and said, ‘I think there’s somebody in the house,’” Don Schultz said. “So, I got up and headed down the hall to check and that’s when I saw the shape of an alligator.”

The 5-foot alligator had entered their house through the doggy door.

The couple said they called 911, and authorities came soon after to capture the uninvited guest.

“We are real grateful for the sheriff and wildlife and fisheries which came to get the creature from our home,” Jan Schultz said. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere.”

Don Schultz added, “We are taking precautions and locking the doggie door which will now only open with the dog’s collar. We don’t want another surprise like this in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Montgomery Walmart.
Police investigating shots fired at Montgomery Walmart
Adrian Cline said he has reached out to multiple resources for help
Tenant calls living conditions uninhabitable at Montgomery apartment complex
The scene at Selma Highway and Mitchell Young Road were two juveniles collided with a marked...
Charges filed after chase ends with minors crashing into sheriff’s office vehicle
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
High heat and humidity continue through the weekend, but some scattered showers and storms...
Thursday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager