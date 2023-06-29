Advertise
Legally blind ceramic artist from Slapout works by touch

By Judd Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLAPOUT, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County ceramic artist sees things differently than most people. In fact, she relies mainly on touch.

“I just love the feel of the clay,” said Slapout resident Robin Rogers.

For her, the feel is everything.

“I’ve been legally blind since the early 80s. Some potters sit with a mirror in front of the wheel so they can watch it. That doesn’t do me any good. I was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease. It’s an early age onset of macular degeneration.”

Looking at her and watching her navigate the stairs, you’d never know.

“Up is easier than down. I have yellow stripes on the steps, and I count as I go.”

By her early 30s, she had to retire from work and give up the keys.

“I haven’t driven in 43 years. I haven’t ever pumped gas because when I was driving, you didn’t have to.”

Even with all that, the phrase “you can’t” doesn’t register here. Somehow she still creates works of art she can’t even see.

“It has given me freedom that I never would have had if I sat at home and felt sorry for myself.”

She loves making angels. And it’s more than just sculpting. She and her husband work together, getting her creations out of the fire and ready to cool. While most folks can see the finished product, Robin uses her special touch, and determination, to keep doing what she loves.

“If you walk in the twilight or darkness, you have to turn on your own light. You can’t wait for someone to do it for you.”

She definitely creates her own light. You can check out her work during the holidays at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts. Rogers says she doesn’t know how much longer she can do this, but she’ll keep working as long as she can.

