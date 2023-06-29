Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police were able to neutralize a domestic disturbance Thursday morning after a three-hour standoff with a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their residence.

According to MPD, on Thursday morning at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road in reference to the call of a domestic disturbance.

Once on the scene, MPD found a subject to be barricaded inside a residence. MPD said they quickly deployed additional resources and established control of the scene.

At about 8 a.m. MPD said the barricaded suspect into custody. There were no injuries, and charges are pending.

There is no further information available for release at this time.

