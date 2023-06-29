Advertise
New Brockton teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with student

Heartlee Pittman is charged after reportedly being engaged in inappropriate conversations with a student.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A teacher at New Brockton High School has turned herself in and is facing charges related to inappropriate communications with a student at the school.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says an investigation was opened following a report of obscene content being shared between the teacher and student.

The investigation unveiled enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Heartlee Pittman of Troy for one count of a School employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student, listed as a Class A Misdemeanor, according to CCSO.

Pittman was confirmed to have turned herself in on Thursday, June 29 to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

She is currently booked in the Coffee County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

