New health clinic coming to West Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People needing medical help in West Montgomery will soon have access to a new health clinic.

It will be located at The Beacon Center; a mission created a year ago by Metropolitan United Methodist Church.

“Our responsibility is much further than a Sunday morning. It’s much more than a prayer. It requires a full-time commitment,” said Pastor Richard Williams with Metropolitan United Methodist Church and The Beacon Center.

The center offers over 33 different services, ranging from counseling to educational programs, and now comes the new health clinic.

“We’re excited that medical professionals are coming to the west side of Montgomery,” Williams said.

The clinic will be run by Five Horizons Health Services, and offer primary care, health and behavioral resources.

People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance regardless of their insurance status.

“We want to make sure anybody feels comfortable,” said Billy Kirkpatrick, the CEO of Five Horizons. “It is not for a specific population. It’s for all populations.”

The clinic is designed to fill a gap, making health care more accessible.

“We’re able to build a footprint that is convenient, affordable, and comprehensive for the folks that we serve,” Kirkpatrick added.

For more complicated procedures that cannot be done at the clinic, staff plan to use their expertise to refer patients to other medical facilities, to ensure they receive the help they need.

The clinic plans to open in roughly two weeks.

People can connect with the clinic here and learn more about The Beacon Center here.

