Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Predators add forward, defenseman in first round of NHL Draft

Nashville selects Matthew Wood and Tanner Molendyk on first night and will have 11 picks on Thursday.
Tanner Molendyk puts on a Nashville Predators hat after being picked by the team during the...
Tanner Molendyk puts on a Nashville Predators hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators made two picks in the first round on Wednesday night in front of a friendly home crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators did not trade up and had the 15th and 24th picks in the draft.

With the 15th pick, the team selected forward Matthew Wood, who played last year as a freshman for the Connecticut Huskies.

Wood was the youngest player in Division I hockey and led the Huskies in scoring with 11 goals and 23 assists in 35 games.

NHL Draft
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks

With the second pick of the night, Nashville took defenseman Tanner Molendyk, a defenseman from Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League.

In 67 games, the 5′11″ blueliner scored nine goals and had 37 points.

The NHL Draft concludes Thursday with rounds 2 through 7. The Predators will have 11 more picks to make on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the...
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
Reelin' with Rosie - June 29
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Montgomery Biscuits 9-1 at Riverwalk Stadium on June 29, 2023.
Blue Wahoos blast Biscuits, 9-1
Blue Wahoos beat Biscuits 9-1
Elijah Hall talks recent Troy football commitment