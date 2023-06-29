Selma church receives Black Belt Community Foundation grant to help storm survivors

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - From extreme heat to tornadoes, our state sees it all. Back on Jan. 12, it was deadly tornadoes. One touched down in Selma. The ongoing recovery efforts received a major financial boost thanks to the Black Belt Community Foundation.

Since Jan. 12, Gospel Tabernacle Church in Selma has been doing what they do best.

“We serve. That’s what we’re here for,” said Pastor John Grayson.

Two days after the tornado hit, they set up a storm relief center and launched the “Hope Hot Line” for neighbors to call in for help of any kind.

“Every day we have caseworkers here that are taking in cases and helping people, assist them in getting back into homes, home repairs, repairing roofs, paying down payments,” said Grayson.

Gospel Tabernacle Church recently received a $150,000 grant from the Black Belt Community Foundation. It is one of five community partners in Dallas County that got funds from the organization.

“It helps us to empower us to do more for people who have fallen through the cracks. There are a lot of unmet needs in our community, people who were rejected by FEMA because they didn’t qualify, or the insurance was not enough. That’s where we step in,” said Grayson.

Selma resident Valerie Hunter says she would be lost without the help.

“I remember going home to find my backyard destroyed. A tree sitting on my front porch. And the roof looking like someone just dug it up,” said Hunter.

During the storm Hunter’s roof was damaged. Contractors say it can be a costly repair.

“Almost $3,000 or more just for the front right here,” said Alonzo Tubbs.

Tubbs is just one of several contractors offering their services at no cost to help Gospel Tabernacle in its mission.

“That’s the least I can do is help him out because he does so much for the community,” said Tubbs.

“They tell me Pastor, if you get the material and have the material on site, we’ll do the work and donate some of the time,” said Grayson.

And for residents like Hunter, it’s a burden lifted.

“I just want to say thank you to them.” said Hunter.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.