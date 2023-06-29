Tire maintenance encouraged as extreme heat rolls in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Extreme temperatures like those Alabama is starting to experience can affect not only people and pets, but parts of your vehicle, especially tires. That’s because tires expand and contract as the temperature changes.

In most cases, tires are designed to handle the changes, but car owners should take some precautions to ensure they don’t end up on the side of the road during blistering heat, either awaiting tire repair or fixing it themselves.

Taking care of your tires will help in ensuring that the trip to the store, the beach, or wherever your heart desires goes as planned. Here are some good tips to keep you rolling smoothly.

Check for proper tire inflation

Tire pressure is a very important and often overlooked component to tire care. It’s not just underinflated tires, either. An overinflated tire can potentially cause issues as well and, during the hot summer months, can increase your risk of a blowout. Additionally, over or underinflation can affect a vehicle’s gas mileage!

On the tire sidewalls, there are recommended inflation levels embossed by the manufacturer. However, the recommended inflation rate you should use, or PSI, is what the car manufacturer identifies as being correct. In this case, it is information found in your owner’s manual or on a placard located on the driver’s door jamb or in the glove box.

Be sure to have a quality tire pressure gauge. There are numerous options available, but some lower-quality gauges may not render a correct number.

Make sure you check your tires’ pressure when they’re “cold,” meaning you do so before you’ve driven on them. Even a short trip down the road can alter pressure readings due to the rise in tire temperatures. This can result in overinflation, which can create premature tire wear or, in some cases, tire failure.

Keep up on proper tire maintenance

Just like changing the vehicle’s oil, tires need to be properly maintained. One thing many motorists ignore is a regularly scheduled tire rotation. It’s good practice to have them rotated every 6,000 miles or twice a year.

In between tire rotations, there are other simple steps that can be taken to care for tires. It’s good practice to look over tires at least once a month. When inspecting them, look for cracks in the sidewalls that may lead to tire failure. This is also a good time to check inflation, as mentioned previously.

If you do find a low tire or a tire with excessive cracking, odds are there’s a leak in the tire. If one tire is constantly losing air, that’s a sure sign that it has a puncture and may eventually fail. On closer inspection, you may find that the tire has a nail or other sharp object hidden within the grooves or otherwise out of sight.

Tires with cracks, like the ones shown here, should be replaced. Also look for uneven tire wear. (Source: Laura Geller/WWBT)

If you can make the repair yourself, you can remove the nail or object that caused the puncture and make the repairs. However, if you do not know how to repair the tire, it is recommended that you take your vehicle to the closest tire repair shop as soon as possible to prevent any further damage.

If irregular tire wear is noticed during the inspection, It is a safe practice to have your alignment checked at an authorized service center. If caught soon enough, the life of the tire can sometimes be extended.

If you are in need of new tires, talk with your service center about the options available for your car.

Hot weather can fool you into thinking that your tires are fine. Remember, though, that pavement temperatures and rubber can become very hot, putting tires at risk of failure. Therefore, before you take that big trip this summer, inspect your tires carefully and have all maintenance performed before hitting the road.

