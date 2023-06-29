Advertise
Wiregrass Electric cuts ribbon on new solar community program

WEC members can access solar power for as low as $4 a month.
WEC members can access solar power for as low as $4 a month.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Many people are interested in transitioning to solar energy, but they get pushed away by the price tag. For members of a local power company, that no longer has to be the case.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative cut the ribbon on their new solar panel farm Thursday morning, jump starting a community solar program. It offers an alternative to typical energy sources and aims to make powering up more affordable.

“Through our program, we’ll literally save our members thousands of dollars annually by participating in still getting the benefit of solar electricity without having to cost themselves regenerating it at their home,” said Wiregrass Electric Cooperative COO, Brad Kimbro.

Three rows of 324 panels generate about 220,000 Kwh annually. That’s enough to fully power 15 homes or charge 20 electric vehicles for the year.

The benefit for members is they get solar energy without buying and installing their own panels, all for less than the cost of a 12 pack of soft drinks.

“$4 would get about 333 kilowatt hours. The equivalent of 333 kilowatt hours, it’s gonna take about four panels, so that’s what a member would have to do if they did it on their own, put about four panels on their rooftop,” said Kimbro. “Well, there’s a huge cost to that with maintenance. You’re looking at about a 20-year payback if that’s the direction you go.”

Geneva County commission chair Toby Seay says solar power is something residents have been interested in for a while. Luckily for them, options have come to town quicker than expected.

“Wiregrass Electric has been an invaluable asset to Geneva County, said Toby Seay. “We’ve had interest in solar power, and this will give our citizens an opportunity to utilize green energy and address those needs.”

This program is currently only available for Wiregrass Electric customers and people can sign up starting in October.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

