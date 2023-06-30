Advertise
2 men seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to police, the shooting happened at 10:25 p.m. around Gibson Street. At the scene, officers found two men with life-threatening injuries.

The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police added.

No other information has been publicly released.

