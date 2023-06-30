2 men seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are fighting for their lives after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to police, the shooting happened at 10:25 p.m. around Gibson Street. At the scene, officers found two men with life-threatening injuries.

The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police added.

No other information has been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.