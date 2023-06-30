Advertise
Atmore man arrested following shooting death

Eric Mitchell
Eric Mitchell(Escambia County Detention Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44-year-old Atmore man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting death that happened last month, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Police said it was about 2:15 a.m. May 29 when officers responded to the area of Carver and King Street in reference to shots fired. Robert Starks was struck by gunfire died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Mitchell, who was taken into custody on Thursday and was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

