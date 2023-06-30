Advertise
Auburn man arrested for trafficking stolen identities
Auburn man arrested for trafficking stolen identities(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man for two counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forgery device.

According to officials, a warrant was executed in the 300 block of Boykin Street in Auburn and 26-year-old Jaken Jakel Dowdell was arrested.

Investigators are still working on this case, and they are asking for anyone with information to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

