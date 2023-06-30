Blue Wahoos blast Biscuits, 9-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (37-34) could not capitalize on the series-opening win the night before, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-28) responded with a dominant 9-1 victory on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Logan Workman made his second start of the season for Montgomery, which was his first since suffering an oblique injury two pitches into his season-debut on April 12. The righty recorded three strikeouts in three hitless innings before being replaced by Victor Muñoz (6-4) to start the fourth inning.

On the other side, Patrick Monteverde (8-1) was dealing through four innings with only one hit and no runs allowed during the stretch. The dominant performance allowed Pensacola to break the ice in the fifth inning when Victor Mesa Jr. hit a line drive to left field for a 3-run double.

With a 3-1 lead in hand, the Blue Wahoos blew the game open in the sixth with six runs. Will Banfield, Norel Gonzalez, Dalvy Rosario, and Nasim Nunez all recorded RBI-singles while Mesa Jr. recorded his second RBI with a double to make the score 9-1.

The Biscuits were unable to respond as Jefry Yan successfully closed the game in the bottom of the ninth for Pensacola, evening the series at one game apiece.

Monteverde earned the win and finished the night with five strikeouts and four hits allowed in seven innings pitched. Muñoz recorded the loss while Montgomery only mustered four hits during the tough defeat.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos will play again on Friday, June 30 with first pitch set for 6:35 and includes a Car Visor Giveaway. The featured pitching matchup pits Mason Montgomery (1-2) for the Biscuits against Jake Eder (0-0) for Pensacola.

The six-game series will include a Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

