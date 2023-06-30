Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman's body found in Montgomery pond

A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a Montgomery pond.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called around 7:45 p.m. around Alderwood Way after a report of a body in a pond. At the scene, a woman was found and pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, police added.

No other information, including the woman’s identity, was publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 men seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Representative Prince Chestnut got $1.7 million from education trust fund allocated for Selma...
State donates $1.7M to Selma City Schools for tornado recovery
The Autauga County school board has nominated Marbury High School Principal Lyman Woodfin to...
Marbury High School principal nominated for Autauga County superintendent