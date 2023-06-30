Woman's body found in Montgomery pond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a Montgomery pond.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called around 7:45 p.m. around Alderwood Way after a report of a body in a pond. At the scene, a woman was found and pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, police added.

No other information, including the woman’s identity, was publicly released.

