Goodwill employees find grenade in donations
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.
The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.
Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.
A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.
That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.
