Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog

Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog
Huntsville father calls out city’s inaction after alligator kills family dog(AV)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In South Huntsville, one man says the city cares more about protecting a killer alligator than his family or neighborhood’s safety. He says his dog was attacked and killed by the alligator.

The man requested that he remain anonymous but he says this happened in the Hay’s Farm area, an area he’s lived in for only three months.

You might expect alligators to be closer to the river but this incident happened within walking distance from Grissom High School.

The dog’s owner says his two kids were outside shooting their BB gun along with their golden retriever. The golden retriever then ran through the brush and eventually got taken by what the father believes was a nearly 15-foot-long alligator.

The golden retriever then ran through the brush and eventually got taken by what the father...
The golden retriever then ran through the brush and eventually got taken by what the father believes was a nearly 15-foot-long alligator.(AV)

He says he was astounded that neither the city nor developers sent anyone to handle what he considers a major safety concern to people in the neighborhood.

“The focus of everybody was the make sure I did not harm the alligator, first of all, and then secondly that I’d stay away from the alligator,” he said. “There’s very little on [the] shock that there’s an alligator that big 10 feet from houses first of all.”

He believes there should have been a prior warning that an alligator was in the area prior to moving them.

“We had no idea, my sons would not have been playing right next to that thing if we had any idea there’s potential for alligators that big,” he said. “The alligator did not move away from the boys, it moved towards them and was very likely actually hunting them is what multiple experts have told me.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy.
Brundidge man killed in head-on crash in Pike County

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
2 men seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
Woman's body found in Montgomery pond
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Representative Prince Chestnut got $1.7 million from education trust fund allocated for Selma...
State donates $1.7M to Selma City Schools for tornado recovery
The Autauga County school board has nominated Marbury High School Principal Lyman Woodfin to...
Marbury High School principal nominated for Autauga County superintendent