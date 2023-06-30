Jacksonville PD explain arrest in JSU student death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last seven months, the Jacksonville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jacksonville State University Police, and the Calhoun County Major Crimes Unit poured over all evidence in the 2022 death of Leah Tarvin, who was struck by a car while using a crosswalk near campus.

That evidence includes surveillance footage, multiple witness interviews , and ALEA’s traffic homicide division surveying the area with a drone.

19-year-old Olivia Lowrey was charged with criminal negligent homicide.

Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood told FOX6 three criteria were taken into consideration, along with the evidence they had gathered, before making the arrest.

“I don’t want to get in to what we found because there is the potential for a trial, so we looked at the potential for cell phone usage, what the speed was and was it excessive, and the victim, Leah, being in a legal crosswalk,” Wood said.

Olivia Lowery’s attorney provided a statement on the arrest to FOX6, which you can read in full below:

“This was a tragic accident, not a crime and as a consequence of this accident, two families are dealing with devastating traumas that neither will ever recover from. Of course the Lowery family cannot express sufficient words that would sooth the loss that the Tarvin family has suffered. There are no words. It appears that the State of Alabama investigated this case and followed the usual criminal procedures such as a Grand Jury presentation, but this case was referred to the Municipal Court for prosecution. Municipal courts have jurisdiction over misdemeanors and traffic offenses only. As a former Municipal Judge for 15 years, I must say that for a municipal court to be addressing a case of this nature is unusual if not unprecedented. As we understand the evidence, there was no alcohol, no drugs, no texting nor any evidence of excessive speed that would rise to the level of the probable cause necessary to charge this case as a felony. Probable cause is the lowest standard of proof that exists in our criminal justice system. It is at the opposite end of the spectrum of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has been committed. It’s a very sad set of circumstances for all parties involved. Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers. "

