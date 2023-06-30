Marbury High School principal nominated for Autauga County superintendent

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County school board has nominated Lyman Woodfin to take over as superintendent.

The board voted among the finalists Thursday and chose to offer the job to Woodfin. They’ll now negotiate his contract before making it official.

The school systems says Woodfin has worked nearly two decades in Autauga County Schools, serving as a teacher, coach and school administrator. He is currently the principal at Marbury High School.

“He is a very successful principal, a very fair principal. His employees love him. They love to work for him. And we have the utmost confidence that he is going to do that same thing on a bigger level,” said school board chairwoman Kim Crockett.

Woodfin beat out four other finalists, including: John Barge, William Bergeron, Michele Edwards and Fred Rayfield.

Details about each candidate and their interviews can be found by here on the Autauga County Schools website.

Former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring in March. He served as the district’s top administrator for two years.

Daniel Boyd took over as the interim superintendent and has been guiding the hiring process. Boyd plans to officially retire once a new superintendent is finalized.

