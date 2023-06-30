Montgomery police announce death of Officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the sudden death of Officer Carlos Taylor, critically injured in an on-duty 2017 crash.

Taylor’s death comes just 10 days after his 29th birthday.

“We certainly appreciate the dedication and commitment Officer Taylor provided to the community he served and to his fellow partners in law enforcement,” Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said Friday. “Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”

Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in a 2017 on-duty crash. He survived but suffered a severe brain injury that left him paralyzed and unable to speak.

The 2017 wreck left Carlos with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally. The city and community rallied around him following the crash, making sure he was taken care of.

In 2020, Carlos and his family were surprised with the donation of a specially-outfitted van.

“God is so good. Y’all are the best people that he has put in our lives, and I want to say thank you and we truly appreciate everything that you have done and more,” Carlos’ mom, Angela Taylor, said at the time of the donation.

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor looks on as his family takes the keys to his new van during an event in 2020. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey made sure the Taylor family was never forgotten. The officer was recognized as the DA’s Officer of the Month back in October 2019 and named an honorary Deputy District Attorney.

Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey presents a framed Officer of the Month award to MPD Officer Carlos Taylor in this 2019 file photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Carlos was then honored with a parade in 2020 that ended with another surprise, a truck full of donations for the Taylor family.

In 2021, a trust fund was established in Carlos’ honor to help cover the cost of his care. Months later, his mom, a strong advocate for her son’s needs, passed away.

It’s unclear what caused Officer Taylor’s death. Funeral plans have not yet been publicly announced.

