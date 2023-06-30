Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police announce death of Officer Carlos Taylor

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor has died.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the sudden death of Officer Carlos Taylor, critically injured in an on-duty 2017 crash.

Taylor’s death comes just 10 days after his 29th birthday.

“We certainly appreciate the dedication and commitment Officer Taylor provided to the community he served and to his fellow partners in law enforcement,” Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said Friday. “Officer Taylor will forever be remembered and will always be part of the Montgomery Police Department family.”

Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in a 2017 on-duty crash. He survived but suffered...
Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in a 2017 on-duty crash. He survived but suffered a severe brain injury that left him paralyzed and unable to speak.

The 2017 wreck left Carlos with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally. The city and community rallied around him following the crash, making sure he was taken care of.

In 2020, Carlos and his family were surprised with the donation of a specially-outfitted van.

“God is so good. Y’all are the best people that he has put in our lives, and I want to say thank you and we truly appreciate everything that you have done and more,” Carlos’ mom, Angela Taylor, said at the time of the donation.

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor looks on as his family takes the keys to his new van...
Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor looks on as his family takes the keys to his new van during an event in 2020.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey made sure the Taylor family was never forgotten. The officer was recognized as the DA’s Officer of the Month back in October 2019 and named an honorary Deputy District Attorney.

Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey presents a framed Officer of the Month award to MPD Officer Carlos...
Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey presents a framed Officer of the Month award to MPD Officer Carlos Taylor in this 2019 file photo.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Carlos was then honored with a parade in 2020 that ended with another surprise, a truck full of donations for the Taylor family.

In 2021, a trust fund was established in Carlos’ honor to help cover the cost of his care. Months later, his mom, a strong advocate for her son’s needs, passed away.

It’s unclear what caused Officer Taylor’s death. Funeral plans have not yet been publicly announced.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
Woman’s body found in Montgomery pond
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

MPD officer Carlos Taylor dies
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
Man killed following police chase, shootout on I-65 Thursday identified
ALEA identifies suspects in high speed chase, shootout on I-65
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and celebrations are happening in and around our area.
2023 Fourth of July celebrations happening in central, south Alabama
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt