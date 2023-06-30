Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman

Loretta Carr.
Loretta Carr.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been arrested after remains were found in DeKalb County on June 28.

According to court records, Loretta Kay Carr is believed to have killed Mary Elizabeth Isbell by pushing her off a cliff in October 2021. Carr is charged with capital murder (kidnapping) as the alleged incident occurred during an abduction or attempted abduction.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Kelly is in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on federal charges. She has been charged with capital murder.

Family members confirmed Isbell was reported missing in November 2021. The remains found by sheriff’s office investigators were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ Huntsville laboratory for identification.

After testing, the remains were positively identified belonging to Isbell.

DeKalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden, released the following statement about the incident:

“We would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who helped during this investigation for all their hard work and dedication.

Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable. We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Still seeking information about an open Missing Person case! Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright Date of Birth: June 30,...

Posted by Hartselle Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Carr was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on June 25 with no bond. Jail records list the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency.

Carr’s attorneys claim there is not sufficient evidence for the Capital Murder charge and requested a preliminary hearing, according to online court documents.

A judge granted their request and set a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
ALEA: 1 dead, 1 injured in high speed chase, crash that involved shots fired
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
Woman’s body found in Montgomery pond
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Overcoming Poverty
Overcoming Poverty: Poverty in rural Alabama linked to shorter life expectancy
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Friday through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Eric Mitchell
Atmore man arrested following shooting death