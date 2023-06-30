State donates $1.7M to Selma City Schools for tornado recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama District 67 Rep. Prince Chestnut has donated $1.7 million to Selma City Schools for tornado relief.

This comes five months after an EF2 tornado did extensive damage to the School of Discovery - formerly known as Knox Elementary - and minor damage to other schools in the district.

Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said the money fills in a huge financial gap the district was trying to fill by reallocating funds for repairs.

“Everything has gone up due to inflation,” said Byrd. “And so, of course, what we thought was the price last year or a few months ago isn’t the price right now, and so these funds are going to definitely help us to fill that gap.”

The money came from the state’s education trust fund.

Chestnut said it was critical that Selma City Schools got the funding they needed for repairs so it would not disrupt the district’s funds for the classrooms.

“If there is money that has to go to repair something that’s unexpected, then what happens to the classroom?” Chestnut said. “Will the children suffer as a result?”

The state representative added he will continue to seek ways to assist the city of Selma in its long-term recovery.

