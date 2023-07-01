Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 shot in separate Montgomery incidents Friday night

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that sent three people to...
Montgomery police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that sent three people to the hospital on June 30, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.

One happened in the area of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Elm Street. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded at about 9:22 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Williams said another call prompted a police response to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive about 10 minutes later. He said they learned that two gunshot victims had gone to the hospital via personal vehicle. One of them was a woman who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The other, a man, had life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case.

No other information was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
Man killed following police chase, shootout on I-65 Thursday identified
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
Woman’s body found in Montgomery pond
Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor, critically injured in a 2017 on-duty crash, died...
Montgomery police announce death of Officer Carlos Taylor
A motive has not been released.
Arrest made after gunfire at Montgomery Walmart
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at about 5 a.m., MPD responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge...
Montgomery police take suspect into custody after 3-hour standoff

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Now through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a cool place to rest at night as the only...
Montgomery homeless shelter at capacity due to heat
Montgomery homeless shelter at capacity due to heat
Montgomery Zoo working to keep animals cool during heat wave