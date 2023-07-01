3 shot in separate Montgomery incidents Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.

One happened in the area of Rosa L. Parks Avenue and Elm Street. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded at about 9:22 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Williams said another call prompted a police response to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive about 10 minutes later. He said they learned that two gunshot victims had gone to the hospital via personal vehicle. One of them was a woman who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The other, a man, had life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case.

No other information was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.