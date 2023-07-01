Biscuits strike back against Blue Wahoos, 4-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (38-34) looked to bounce back following a tough defeat at the hands of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-29) the night before, and they did just that with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Jake Eder (0-1) opened the game strong with two hitless innings and four strikeouts in his second start of the season for Pensacola. The left-hander looks to make an impact this season after dealing with injuries in the previous two.

However, the strong outing would take a hit in the third inning when Ronny Simon launched a two-run homer behind right field to make the score 2-0 for Montgomery. It was the 50th hit and sixth home run of the season for Simon, bringing in the shortstop’s 27th and 28th RBIs of the year.

Mason Montgomery (2-2) continued to build off back-to-back eight-strikeout performances by holding the Blue Wahoos to one hit and striking out six batters in six innings pitched. The lefty now has 81 strikeouts on the season, which is the most by a Biscuits pitcher.

The Butter and Blue waited until the sixth inning to extend their lead with an RBI-double from Mason Auer. One inning later, Austin Shenton brought in Simon with a line drive to centerfield, making the score 4-0. The first baseman now has a 17-game on-base streak, which is the fourth longest in the Southern League and five away from tying the team-high this season.

The shutout continued into the ninth, but the Blue Wahoos were able to break the scoring drought with a solo-blast from Will Banfield. However, Chris Gau was able to retire the next two batters and secure the 4-1 victory.

Montgomery earned the win while Eder recorded the loss, putting the Biscuits back into first place alongside the Biloxi Shuckers. Junior Caminero successfully extended his hitting streak to eight games during the effort, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the Southern League.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos will play again on Saturday, July 1 with first pitch set for 6:05 PM. It will be Princess Night including MAX Fireworks and features Anthony Molina (2-5) on the mound for Montgomery.

The rest of the six-game series will include a Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

