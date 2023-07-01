Advertise
Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over

Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her puppy on purpose. (Source: KCRA)
By DeNeeka Hill, KCRA
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California wanted to do something nice for a grieving young girl who recently lost her dog.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to help the 8-year-old find a new best friend.

Authorities said Priscilla Aguilar’s puppy was killed after a man seemingly drove over the dog last month intentionally.

“We kind of felt for her and we wanted to do something special for her,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

This week, Priscilla joined the sheriff’s office in going to the animal shelter to pick up her new animal.

“It means everything to me as a father,” said Ramon Aguila, Priscilla’s dad.

And the Bradshaw Animal Shelter opened up early for the special occasion, allowing Priscilla to choose her new forever friend.

She met three dogs and connected the most with a husky named Atlas.

“She was playful, and I felt a strong connection with her,” Priscilla said. “She was as playful as my other dog. I just really loved her.”

Deputy Joe White added, “It’s just nice to see something bring joy back into a family’s life again.”

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association also donated a $500 PetSmart gift card to help the family with supplies and training for Atlas.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

