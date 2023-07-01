Advertise
Lanes on U.S. 231 in Montgomery County closed after crash

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.(WPTA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has caused the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near U.S. 82 in Montgomery County to be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. The crash occurred at approximately 11:27 a.m. Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed a helicopter is on the scene and the crash is in the Rolling Hills area. MCSO says to avoid the area at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

