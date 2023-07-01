Montgomery homeless shelter at capacity due to heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s only operating homeless shelters has reached maximum capacity.

Friendship Mission is housing 31 men, 22 women and 22 children, partially because of the need to escape dangerous temperatures.

Executive Director Tara Davis said turning people away has been difficult for her, but she tries to offer other resources to them.

“It’s very difficult. We have a call, maybe every hour, from someone who says, ‘I really have nowhere else to go,’ or we receive a call from another service provider,” said Davis.

Davis said unsheltered people could check with larger shelter programs in other counties in the River Region or consider resources that are provided in the city.

The Salvation Army has put up 15 families in hotels because of the heat.

Friendship Mission is offering meals and cold bottled water during the day for anyone in need.

Anyone in need of a place to cool off during the day can visit cooling shelters that are open in three counties until Sunday.

