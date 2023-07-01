Pelham officer struck, taken to hospital among multiple incidents on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple incidents occurred on I-65 Friday night, June 30, and into Saturday morning, July 1.

During what was described as ‘rush-hour traffic time’, officials received multiple reports of a vehicle driving southbound on I-65 near mile marker 242 that had made contact with the center wall multiple times. When officers made contact with the vehicle just south of mile marker 242, they observed that the driver and passenger of the car, a father and son, had both overdosed on fentanyl. Officers administered multiple doses of Narcan and revived the two individuals. The father and son were then transported to the hospital and then later to jail.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on July 1, at the exact same location of the first accident, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-65. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes while going northbound and struck two vehicles. Both of the individuals in the vehicles that were struck were injured and transported to a local hospital. There is no update on their status at this time.

While officers were managing the accident scene, Officer Elizabeth Minter, who is still in her training phase with the Pelham Police Department, and two other officers were standing outside of Pelham Police cars just north of exit 242 with emergency lights activated and were wearing reflective vests with flashlights in use directing traffic to the off-ramp. While directing traffic, a separate driver on I-65, with an estimated speed of 80 mph, ignored the backed-up traffic and emergency traffic lights from officers and struck Officer Minter who was standing outside of her vehicle.

Officer Minter was thrown several feet away from her location and was knocked completely out of her boots with her gear thrown across all six traffic lanes on the interstate. Minter was quickly attended to by Pelham PD and Pelham Fire and was transported to UAB with multiple significant injuries.

“Officer Minter remained conscious and alert after she was struck. She is surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues and is in good spirits. She will undergo surgery in the days ahead and has a long road ahead of her, and we ask that the community lifts her up in prayer. Our department is rallying around Officer Minter to make sure her three young children are attended to while she is recovering,” Pelham Police Chief Brent Sugg stated.

Pelham Police says that anyone who wishes to support Officer Minter can make a financial contribution to the Pelham Police Auxiliary. Checks should be made to the “Pelham Police Auxiliary with “Officer Minter” in the ‘for’ line. Checks can be dropped off in person or mailed to the Pelham Police Department located at 32 Phillip Davis Street, Pelham, Alabama, 35124. Cash is not accepted. 100% of the donations to the Pelham Police Auxiliary will go to Officer Minter to help with her medical expenses while she is away from the police force recovering. You can find more information here.

Both collisions that occurred on I-65 are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.