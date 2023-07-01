Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor, critically injured in a 2017 on-duty crash, died...
Montgomery police announce death of Officer Carlos Taylor
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Montgomery.
Woman’s body found in Montgomery pond
Northbound I-65 traffic is seen at a standstill while law enforcement work the scene of a high...
Man killed following police chase, shootout on I-65 Thursday identified
Montgomery police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that sent three people to...
3 shot in separate Montgomery incidents Friday night
Showers and storms are possible during the holiday weekend with intense heat.
Now through Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets
Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023....
Heat wave scorches America’s southern half as Fourth of July holiday approaches
A two-vehicle crash caused the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near U.S. 82 in Montgomery County...
Lanes on U.S. 231 in Montgomery County reopen after crash
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a virus.
Zoo announces death of beloved 3-year-old elephant Fitz after battling virus