Woman dead after Saturday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Saturday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, on Saturday at about 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital about a subject shot. There, officers made contact with a woman who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead.

MPD said it is currently working to identify the exact location of the shooting, adding that there have been no arrests and no further information is available for release.

