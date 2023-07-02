Blue Wahoos Rally to Defeat Biscuits, 5-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (38-35) carried a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning, but three runs from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (43-29) during the top-frame were enough to come from behind and take the fourth game of the series on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

M.D. Johnson’s 11th start of the season did not get off to a great start, as Ronny Simon demolished a 471 ft. home run on the righty’s first pitch of the game. It was Johnson’s sixth home run allowed and Simon’s seventh of the season, as the Biscuits held a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

On the flip side, Anthony Molina pitched two perfect innings to open his 15th start of the season, but Pensacola broke through in the top of the third. Cody Morissette led off the frame with a double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch, allowing J.D. Orr to record a sacrifice fly and tie the game at 1-1.

Simon put the Biscuits back on top in the bottom of the inning after stealing home off a wild pitch from Johnson, putting the Butter and Blue up 2-1. The Blue Wahoos responded in the top of the fourth with an RBI-single from Griffin Conine, tying the game once again at 2-2.

Simon added to his excellent performance with an RBI-single in the fifth inning, putting Montgomery back in front 3-2. The shortstop finished the night with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs.

After a quiet sixth inning, Bennett Hostetler fired a home run off the scoreboard behind left-center field to give Pensacola their first lead of the ballgame in the seventh. The Biscuits had the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning but a forceout and double play derailed the scoring opportunity as the Blue Wahoos carried a 5-3 lead into the eighth.

Montgomery could not mount a comeback effort, as the Blue Wahoos were able to even the series at two games apiece. Zach McCambley (1-0) earned the win while John Doxakis (4-3) recorded the loss, and Jefry Yan recorded his seventh save of the season.

Johnson finished the night with four hits and two earned runs allowed along with five strikeouts in five innings pitched. Molina also went five innings and allowed two runs off five hits, but the righty did tie a season-low with only one strikeout.

The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos enter the penultimate matchup of the six-game series on Sunday, July 2 with first pitch set for 3:33 PM. The game will include a Beach Towel Giveaway presented by Dentistry for Children and features a pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (2-1) for the Biscuits against Luis Palacios (4-3) for Pensacola.

The series will conclude with an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

