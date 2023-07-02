New study shows expanding Medicaid access could improve maternal health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new study by Georgetown University shows that expanding Medicaid access could improve maternal healthcare in Alabama.

The state is currently ranked amongst the top in infant and maternal mortality rates.

Findings show that 1 in 6 Alabama women between 18 and 44 lack healthcare coverage.

Alabama Arise Campaign Director Debbie Smith said it is because they either do not meet the current qualifications for Medicaid in Alabama or they cannot afford the insurance from their employer or the marketplace.

“For a family of three, for a woman who doesn’t is not pregnant, or doesn’t have a disability or something like that. The income limit is $373 a month,” said Smith.

Smith adds it is critical that women have access to healthcare throughout the entire process of their pregnancy.

“There are so many complications that can come up that a doctor can address,” Smith said.

The state recently approved a $69 million increase in the program’s funding through its general budget.

