Woman killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday...
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, at about 12:43 p.m. Saturday, units responded to a local hospital about a subject shot. There, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead. On Sunday, police identified her as Mar’Dresha Stovall, 18, of Montgomery.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of the Eastern Boulevard. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

