21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man has died after swimming at Oak Mountain State Park in the beach area.

Oak Mountain State Park staff, park rangers, along with the Pelham Police Department and the Pelham Fire Department, responded to the scene July 3.

Jeremy Bartalez was taken to Shelby Medical Center where he later died, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.

Scottie Jackson, Central District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks says guest safety is the number one priority at Oak Mountain State Park.

