21-year-old man drowns at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man has died after swimming at Oak Mountain State Park in the beach area.

Oak Mountain State Park staff, park rangers, along with the Pelham Police Department and the Pelham Fire Department, responded to the scene July 3.

Jeremy Bartalez was taken to Shelby Medical Center where he later died, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.

Scottie Jackson, Central District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks says guest safety is the number one priority at Oak Mountain State Park.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.