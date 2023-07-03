Advertise
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County(Tim Gardner and family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

