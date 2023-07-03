Advertise
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday...
Storms moving across Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening have left thousands of residents...
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and celebrations are happening in and around our area.
A two-vehicle crash caused the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near U.S. 82 in Montgomery County...
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Storms moving across Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening have left thousands of residents...
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
