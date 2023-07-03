Advertise
Brundidge man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges

Trevon Jacques Griffin
Trevon Jacques Griffin(Pike County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County man is facing multiple drug-related charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant over the weekend.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, on June 30, around 4:41 p.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Chestnut St in Brundidge. During the search warrant, Trevon Jacques Griffin, 38, of Brundidge, was immediately placed under arrest for warrants obtained for three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

During the search, deputies from the narcotics division found nearly 30 grams of Cocaine, 1-3/4 lbs of marijuana, a .410ga shotgun, and extensive amounts of drug paraphernalia, including scales and bagging material.

Trevon Jacques Griffin has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana in the 1st degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance.(Pike County Sheriffs Office)

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Griffin is being held in the Pike County Jail under a $252,000 bond for all charges related to the search warrant that was executed. However, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office filed to Revoke Griffins Probation related to past drug offenses and was granted by a 12th Judicial Circuit Judge to Revoke Griffins Probation. Griffin will remain in the Pike County Jail under the $252,000 bond, and until he receives a Probation Revocation hearing.

