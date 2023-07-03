Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent phrase added to the Subway sign in Rincon sent social media into a frenzy.

On the sign, visible from Highway 21, it said, “Our subs don’t implode.” Presumably in reference to the recent sub implosion that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments in reference to the sign saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question of how soon is too soon?

WTOC contacted the Subway and a store manager said the sign was removed and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook
String of Montgomery shootings leave 7 injured on Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting Saturday...
Woman killed in Saturday afternoon Montgomery shooting identified
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday

Latest News

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Chick-fil-A’s new location will be at 2520 Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Thursday
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Whitewater’s grand opening set for Friday
Morning Smile: American flag display lights up Miami worldcenter
Kendarius Coley is charged with capital murder.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery murder