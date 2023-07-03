Montgomery Chick-fil-A’s new location opens Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A’s new location on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard is set to open Wednesday.

The new location is at the former Wells Fargo site at 2520 Eastern Blvd. The restaurant was formally located nearby in the 2600 block.

Documentation from the city state the new, larger building is 4,800 square feet with double drive-thru lanes and nearly 100 parking spaces.

The move is intended to cut down on traffic congestion on the service road, especially during peak hours.

