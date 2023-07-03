Advertise
Montgomery church slowly rebuilding after March fire

It's been four months since a fire broke out at Faith Church, destroying 30,000 square feet of...
It's been four months since a fire broke out at Faith Church, destroying 30,000 square feet of the building.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Montgomery church is inching towards rebuilding after an electrical issue caused a massive fire in March.

“We’re in meetings almost every day,” said Bishop Freddrick Hardy, “We’re having to wait on certain things, certain experts to come and give us their opinion about different things.”

Nearly 30,000 square feet of Faith Church were destroyed.

Bishop Freddrick Hardy said parts of the church will have to be demolished before they rebuild including their “educational and fellowship wing”.

Since the fire, the church has held services on the grounds of the church and then at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery.

Bishop Hardy mentioned the church has been continuing its outreach ministry with its monthly food drive and Faith Boxing with the youth.

Hardy said while progress has been slow, neither he nor his congregation has lost hope.

“Our people have really been a champion throughout this whole process,” said Hardy.

The church is still accepting donations for rebuilding.

