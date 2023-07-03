Montgomery police warn against July Fourth celebratory gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are issuing strong warnings against celebratory gunfire this Independence Day.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal year-round but can be an particular concern during the holiday. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert says it’s dangerous and reckless. He said he and patrols will be on the lookout across the city to ensure public safety.

“It’s incumbent on everyone, every citizen, every visitor to do all we can to remain safe. And if you see someone coming out of their home illegally discharging a firearm, call us and let us deal with it. We want to take swift and immediate action,” Albert said.

Anyone caught firing a gun in celebration illegally could face a $500 fine and spend a week to six months in jail.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.