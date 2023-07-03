New Alabama law requires security cameras in special needs classrooms if funding is available

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Parents of special needs children all across the state will soon have an extra sense of security when sending their children off to school. Thanks to a bill recently signed by Governor Kay Ivey, school districts can install cameras in special needs classrooms and apply for it to be completely funded by the state.

“It’s really about the children,” said bill Sponsor State Senator Arthur Orr.

Senator Orr created Senate Bill 56 after a Madison parent voiced her concerns when her special needs child came home from school with injuries. Because the child was non-verbal, it was hard to pinpoint how the child was injured. In response, the Madison City School district installed security cameras in the special ed classrooms, giving non-verbal children a voice.

“If there is a problem, we are able to address it and the cameras don’t lie,” Orr said.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said the cameras cost the district about $3,000. Because of the price tag, Senator Orr said these cameras in classrooms will only be mandated if the district has a funding source. The new law also created a $500,000 grant fund to make sure this security measure is in classrooms across the state.

“It will protect teachers too because many times teachers will be falsely accused and actually it was another child who perhaps hit another child,” Orr said.

Merri Gardunia is a special educator and a mother to a non-verbal child. She said she sees the cameras as a benefit to both teachers and parents, giving her and her child protection at school.

“It’s a win-win really because it’s going to be a benefit for the teachers, that they have that layer of protection,” Gardunia said. “It’s also going to be a benefit to the students who aren’t able to speak for themselves that are more vulnerable.”

The security footage will not be allowed to be continuously monitored or accessed through a live stream. It would be available by request only of a concerned parent or faculty member.

